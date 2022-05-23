Blaine Cockburn threw his second no-hitter this season, striking out 13 and walking three, as Freeport shut out visiting Yarmouth 4-0 Monday in baseball.

In addition to his two no-hitters, Cockburn was also part of a combined no-hitter in a 1-0 loss on Friday against Cape Elizabeth.

Robert Landry drove in Freeport’s run in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. An unearned run was added in the fifth, with Nathan Abbott lining a two-run double in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Keegan Shea had a pair of singles for the Falcons (10-3).

The Clippers are 8-6.

MORSE 4, BRUNSWICK 1: Gavin Baillargeon struck out 12 and homered as the Shipbuilders (5-8) beat the Dragons (2-11) in Brunswick.

The Shipbuilders struck late, scoring three runs in the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie.

The Dragon’s pitcher Sam Masse struck out eight.

