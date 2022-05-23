Blaine Cockburn threw his second no-hitter this season, striking out 13 and walking three, as Freeport shut out visiting Yarmouth 4-0 Monday in baseball.
In addition to his two no-hitters, Cockburn was also part of a combined no-hitter in a 1-0 loss on Friday against Cape Elizabeth.
Robert Landry drove in Freeport’s run in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. An unearned run was added in the fifth, with Nathan Abbott lining a two-run double in the sixth to close out the scoring.
Keegan Shea had a pair of singles for the Falcons (10-3).
The Clippers are 8-6.
MORSE 4, BRUNSWICK 1: Gavin Baillargeon struck out 12 and homered as the Shipbuilders (5-8) beat the Dragons (2-11) in Brunswick.
The Shipbuilders struck late, scoring three runs in the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie.
The Dragon’s pitcher Sam Masse struck out eight.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
House Ethics Committee investigating Reps. Cawthorn, Jackson, Mooney
-
Business
Amazon will sublease warehouses as online shopping slows
-
Schools and Education
Faculty say departure of new UMA president is not enough to quell concerns, as some call for chancellor to resign
-
Business
Starbucks leaving Russian market, shutting 130 stores
-
Nation & World
Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.