Julia Pike threw a five-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead Kennebunk to a 4-0 softball win over Bonny Eagle on Monday in Standish.

Pike also powered the offense for Kennebunk (11-2) with two hits, including a solo home run in the top of the fifth.

Bonny Eagle dropped to 4-8.

MT. ARARAT 4, BREWER 3: Morgan Ruff was 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored a run as the Eagles (4-9) beat the Witches (3-10) at Topsham.

Regan Robertson and Megan Reed each added two hits for Mt. Ararat.

Jordan Doak had three hits for Brewer, while Josie Pece added two, including a solo home run.

NOBLE 4, WESTBROOK 1: Kiersten Davis allowed four hits and struck out six to lead the Knights (6-6) over the visiting Blue Blazes (3-8).

Allie Moore and Davis both had multiple hits for Noble.

Grace Wallace struck out 10 in six innings for Westbrook.

BRUNSWICK 6, MORSE 4: Kelsie Sullivan had a two-run home run and a double to spark the Dragons (12-1) past the Shipbuilders (4-9) at Brunswick.

Morgan Foster added a pair of hits for Brunswick.

Camden Johnson had a single and double for Morse.

BIDDEFORD 10, MARSHWOOD 0: The Tigers (11-1) got a two-run double from Hannah Gosselin in the first inning and went on to beat the Hawks (1-10) in five innings at South Berwick.

Gosselin and Eliza Doyon each had two hits for Biddeford. Starter Charlotte Donovan went the first four scoreless innings, allowing four hits, while fanning six and walking one, Hannah Lappin closed it out with a perfect fifth inning for the save.

FREEPORT 17, YARMOUTH 3: Rosie Panenka hit three towering homers and drove in eight runs to power the Falcons (9-4) past the Clippers (1-13) at Freeport.

Izzy George and Ciera Daly each added two hits for Freeport, which scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.

ST. DOM’S 12, SACOPEE VALLEY 5: The Saints (12-1) scored five runs in the third inning and rolled to a win over the Hawks (8-4) in Hiram.

Emily Andrews and Cami Casserly each had three hits for the Saints.

LACROSSE

WINDHAM 5, MARSHWOOD 4: Molly Black scored two goals, and Emma Ammons, Lydia Hill and Sidney McCusker added one each as the Eagles (5-5) edged the Hawks (6-4) at South Berwick.

Eva Moreland scored three goals for Marshwood. Lauren Walker finished with nine saves.

GREELY 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 1: Lauren Dennen scored four goals and Carley Ferentz added three as the Rangers (9-2) beat GNG/Poland (2-8) in Gray.

Charlotte Taylor scored two goals and Asja Kelman, Jenny Medrano, Annie Flick and Eva Williams each added a goal for the Rangersm who led 10-1 at halftime.

Ellie Steele scored for GNG/Poland.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 16, MCI/NOKOMIS 5: Marley LeBel had six goals and one assist to lead the Eagles (6-2) over MCI/Nokomis (0-10) in Newcastle.

Dakota Gregory added four goals and an assist and Mariam Delisle scored three goals. Abbie Brinkler had four saves in net.