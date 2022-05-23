Chebeague Island
Mon. 5/30 6 p.m. Broadband Committee
Wed. 6/1 6 p.m. Select Board
Cumberland
Tues. 5/31 10:30 a.m. Communications Committee
Wed. 6/1 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Thur. 5/26 6:30 p.m. Special Select Board Meeting Town Office
Wed. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Office
Falmouth
Fri. 5/27 1 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Tues. 5/31 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Freeport
Thur. 5/26 6 p.m. Downtown Freeport Task Force
Wed. 6/1 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Thur. 6/2 6 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Thur. 5/26 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Wescustogo
Wed. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Meeting Wescustogo
Wed. 6/1 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Public Hearing Wescustogo
Pownal
Tues. 5/31 6:30 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Thur. 5/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin
Wed. 6/1 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Thur. 6/2 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin/Zoom
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
