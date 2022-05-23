The nonprofit Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth is hosting a benefit yard sale June 4.
The visitor center and outdoor tent will feature furniture, household goods, gardening items, and seasonal decorations, as well as horse-related items such as saddles, bridles, blankets and equestrian clothing.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 95 The Lane in North Yarmouth. Those interested in selling their own items can call 831-246-0499 to claim a spot.
Skyline Farm museum has an extensive collection of antique carriages and sleighs, with free admission offered to the public on select weekends.
