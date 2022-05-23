Art Walk L/A

5-7 p.m. Friday. Lisbon Street, downtown Lewiston. laarts.org

Take a stroll through downtown Lewiston on Friday evening and enjoy a visual feast of live, in-person arts experiences in more than a dozen locations on Lisbon Street, including The Studio, Forage and Lewiston Public Library. Art Walk L/A runs on the final Friday of the month through September. At this kick-off event, you’ll also enjoy the sounds of the Lewiston High School Jazz Band in Dufresne Plaza at 5 p.m. Stick around afterwards, because the Music in the Park summer concert series also starts its season with a performance by the Lewiston Elementary All Star Orchestra and chamber ensemble Forêt Endormie.

Maine Days

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 105 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, free, advance registration required. mainegardens.org

As it does every year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is celebrating Mainers by offering free admission for residents Saturday through Monday. Register online and bring your Maine state ID, then be ready to have a glorious time roaming through the lush gardens and magical woods. Keep your eyes peeled for five giant trolls by Danish artist Thomas Dambo. Dambo constructed his “Guardians of the Seeds” exhibit using recycled wood, and it’s been a smash hit since its installation last year.

‘With Flying Colors’ Opening Reception

5-7 p.m. Saturday. Show runs through July 30. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. denmarkarts.org

Denmark Arts Center ushers in its gallery season with a show that explores air currents of birds and insects in flight. Kristen Pobatschnig creates stunning works that capture light and movement using intricate dots and forms with acrylic paints. Light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served at the reception, and you’ll hear instrumental tunes from Vanessa Jones as you chat with Pobatschnig. If you can’t make it to the opening, pop in any Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. through the end of July.

‘Modern Times’

8 p.m. Sunday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org

Maine-based 16mm film enthusiasts, collectors and preservers group Kinonik starts its summer outdoor film series on Sunday night. Gather in Congress Square Park for a screening of the 1936 American silent film written, directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin in his iconic Little Tramp role. The comedy “Modern Times” shows his character’s fight for survival in a modern, industrialized world. He gets a little help from a young, homeless woman, and you can see it all unfold in downtown Portland.

