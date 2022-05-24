Art

“Textile Translations of Maine” by fiber artist Catherine Worthington: on display through June 10, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: open for the season, rain or shine, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

May 26

April Verch & Cody Walters: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.

May 29

Antje Duvekot and Ellis Paul: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $30. Directions and tickets at stonemountainarts.com.

June 1

Jacques, Haines, & Perkins: 7-9:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free, bessjacques.com.

June 3

Robert Sylvain & Friends play “Mémère’s Notebook – Acadian Folksongs from Maine”: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

May 27-29

“Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15-$17, schoolhousearts.org.

