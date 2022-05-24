I am writing in strong disagreement with “Our View: Mills must stand up to attacks on students” (May 20, Page A6).

Gov. Mills was absolutely right in taking down that video. I am a lifelong Democrat and a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights, but I am with the Republicans on this one. That video was not appropriate for 5- and 6-year old children.

I have been an early childhood educator for over 45 years and know that kindergartners are still in the “preoperational stage,” as described by the renowned child development expert Jean Piaget. Some children in this stage do not yet understand concrete logic, cannot mentally manipulate this type of information and may be still unable to take the point of view of other people. Hearing that the “doctor made a mistake” when a baby was born is not something a 5-year-old, or, I might add, any child would understand.

Young children are full of questions about everything and should always receive honest and simple answers appropriate for their developmental stage. Both parents and teachers need to be “askable,” so children are not afraid to question what they are curious about. What they don’t need is more information than they are able to handle.

How this video made it through the vetting process at the Maine Department of Education both surprises and angers me. Good for you, Gov. Mills. You did the right thing.

Sue Reed

retired early childhood specialist, Maine Department of Education

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: