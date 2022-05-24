I have had the good fortune of meeting and getting to know both candidates in the Democratic primary for Cumberland County district attorney.

Jackie Sartoris’ combined experience as an assistant district attorney, a mother and a lifelong Democrat with progressive values proves to me that she is the person for the job of Cumberland County district attorney. She will bring a fresh perspective and strong voice for social justice to a profession that is in need of reform.

I will be casting my vote for my friend and fellow Democrat Jackie Sartoris because she is the candidate with the values I feel are needed for big structural changes in the District Attorney’s Office.

Join me in voting for Jackie Sartoris for Cumberland County district attorney in the Democratic primary June 14.

Marpheen Chann

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: