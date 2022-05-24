Bath

Wed.  6/1  10 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  6/1  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  City Hall

Wed.  6/1  6 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Brunswick

Wed.  6/1  5 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/1  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  6/2  4:30 p.m.  Landing Community Center Complex Committee

Harpswell

Wed.  6/1  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Topsham

Fri.  5/27  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

Thur.  6/2  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

