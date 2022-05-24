Bath
Wed. 6/1 10 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 6/1 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall
Wed. 6/1 6 p.m. City Council City Hall
Brunswick
Wed. 6/1 5 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/1 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 6/2 4:30 p.m. Landing Community Center Complex Committee
Harpswell
Wed. 6/1 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Topsham
Fri. 5/27 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
Thur. 6/2 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
