NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum were voted first-team All-NBA on Tuesday, the first time in 67 years all five players were age 27 or younger.

Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all 100 possible first-team votes and finished with 500 points in his fourth consecutive first-team selection. Denver’s Jokic and Dallas’ Doncic each received 88 first-team votes and 476 points.

Doncic joined Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to make the first team three or more times before turning 24, while Phoenix’s Booker (460 points) and Boston’s Tatum (390) both were first-time selections to the first team.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer and runner-up to Jokic for MVP, led the second team. He was joined by Ja Morant, winner of the Most Improved Player award, Durant, Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan.

The third team was Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James – who earned his 18th All-NBA selection – Chris Paul, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

BULLS: Guard Zach Lavine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery and the team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points and made his second straight NBA All-Star team last year, which ended with his first trip to the playoffs in his eighth year as a pro.

The Bulls lost in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.

LaVine’s four-year, $78 million contract is up and he said last month that he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five seasons in Chicago. He did not rule out returning to the Bulls, who can offer a max contract worth more than $210 million over five years.

The season was up and down for LaVine, who dealt with an early thumb injury and was in and out of the lineup the final few months because of the knee injury.

He had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained from his knee in Los Angeles before the All-Star break.