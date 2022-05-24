CHICAGO — Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Boston Red Sox set season highs in runs and hits in a 16-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Red Sox (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) WHEN: 8:10 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

Story’s homer off Dylan Cease capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth. Kike Hernandez hit Cease’s first pitch for a homer, and Rafael Devers led off the fourth with a homer off Jose Ruiz as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games.

The White Sox fell for the fourth time in seven games.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez had four of the Red Sox’s 19 hits. Boston’s 16 runs were its most since scoring 20 in a win over Tampa Bay on Aug. 11, 2021.

Nick Pivetta (3-4) was staked to a 10-0 lead after 4 1/2 innings and pitched six innings of five-hit ball. Pivetta has allowed five earned runs in his last 28 innings (1.61 ERA).

Story is 11 for his last 31 (.355) with seven homers and 18 RBI. Story is 5 for 10 lifetime against Cease.

Advertisement

White Sox first baseman José Abreu hit his first home run since May 4, a two-run shot off Pivetta in the fourth. Tim Anderson had two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth.

The seven runs allowed by Cease (4-2) were his most since Aug. 29, 2019, when he surrendered eight against the Twins. Cease had his shortest outing since Sept. 11, 2021, when he lasted 2 2/3 innings against the Red Sox. Cease pitched five innings of one-run ball at Boston on May 7.

Boston’s win streak is its longest since winning nine straight April 5-14, 2021.

Chicago pitcher Vince Velasquez, making his first relief appearance since May 21, 2021, for the Phillies, pitched three hitless innings.

NOTES: Manager Alex Cora has not ruled out playing Martinez in the outfield. Martinez hasn’t played the outfield since 2021, when he appeared in 36 games. “Right now, the plan is not to play him for now, but probably at one point he’s going to have to play,” Cora said. … LHP Chris Sale (rib stress fracture) threw 15 pitches at the minor league complex in Fort Myers, Florida. Cora said Sale, who hasn’t pitched this season, is scheduled to throw two more bullpen sessions, live batting practice and a simulated game before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »