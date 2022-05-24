Cape Elizabeth

Thur.  6/2  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee

Thur.  6/2  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Public Works

Scarborough

Wed.  6/1  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Fri.  6/3  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Wed.  6/1  6:30 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  496 Ocean St.

Wed.  6/1  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Thur.  6/2  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Thur.  6/2  6 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Thur.  6/2  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

