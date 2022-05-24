Cape Elizabeth
Thur. 6/2 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Thur. 6/2 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works
Scarborough
Wed. 6/1 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Fri. 6/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Wed. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Public Arts Committee 496 Ocean St.
Wed. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Thur. 6/2 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Thur. 6/2 6 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Thur. 6/2 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
