There are valid questions to be raised about the environmental hazards of burning wood. There are an equal number of good, valid reasons for using it. The question for today is what to do with ashes.

We were told a long time ago that they were considered hazardous, and that’s why there were separate piles for them at the landfill. That’s not quite the case.

With wood ash from a fireplace or an outdoor fire pit, the only real hazard is in discarding the ash too soon and causing another fire. We need to keep the stuff in a metal can for a couple of weeks to be sure the embers are all really out. Better yet is to fill the can with water and stir it about a bit before we dump it out. By doing that, I’ve been safely dumping the ashes in the woods for decades. The pile at the landfill was really just there to prevent landfill fires.

What is hazardous is the ash from burning painted or pressure-treated wood, or cardboard. A very interesting article from the Seattle Times, by Dean Fosdick, (Jan. 10, 2019) notes that there are chemicals in all of those items that will damage plants. The U.S. EPA is even more aggressive. They also distinguish between older and newer pressure treated wood.

It was learned back in the ’30s that arsenic in the wood could prevent damage from insects and moisture, so wood began being treated with Chromated copper arsenate (CCA). Arsenic was stopped after about 2004 because of its risks to human health, but much of the old wood still exists — that was the idea, after all.

Pressure-treated wood is now treated mostly with alkaline copper quaternary, free of arsenic. While the newer versions still release harmful substances if burned, the older pressure-treated wood releases toxic chemicals in their pure forms like chromium, copper, and arsenic, all of which are hazardous to humans if inhaled or ingested. The ashes also possess the toxic remnants of the wood making it hazardous to inhale while cleaning up. Note the same issues mean we can’t mix sawdust from pressure treated wood into our mulch or compost, either.

Painted wood is less clear. If it’s also pressure treated, then it’s pressure treated, and we deal with it that way, and older lead paint is clearly a hazardous substance. Most feel that any paint, even on untreated wood, will release harmful chemicals if it’s burned or composted. Wood of any sort also can’t be recycled in our system, so it all has to be trashed. If it doesn’t fit in a blue bag, it needs to be taken to the processing facility on Graham Road or to Casella’s Transfer Station in West Bath.

Charcoal ash seems to depend on what you’re really burning. Lump charcoal is usually just wood, so it can be handled like plain wood ash. Briquettes contain some additional chemicals to hold them together, so those need to be put into the trash after the usual lengthy cooling period and dousing with water to prevent the trash from catching fire.

Once cooled, regular wood ash is considered good for the garden, but is highly alkaline, so will burn the plants if the concentration is too high. Experts suggest testing the Ph levels in the soil before using it, but if the ash is added in small amounts, spread widely, and mixed in well, most agree there is more benefit than risk in the practice. I rarely have any ash these days, but would happily put it on my leaf composting pile, after it’s cooled.

The Recycle Bin is a weekly column on what to recycle, what not to recycle, and why, in Brunswick. Harry Hopcroft is a member of the Brunswick Recycling and Sustainability Committee.

