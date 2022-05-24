Plant, garden and book sale – Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Donations of plants, seeds and gently used garden tools, ceramic/clay pots, yard art, garden equipment, wheelbarrows and small patio furniture can be dropped off at the library any time. Plastic pots or yogurt-type containers are also needed for transplants. For more information, call 892-2575.

Book sale – Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook, weather permitting. Sponsored by Friends of The Walker Library, the sale will include adult nonfiction and fiction, children’s books and plants, and all proceeds support the library. Donations of books and plants can be dropped off on the day of the sale from 7-9 a.m.

