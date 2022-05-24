The Wells man charged with murder in the shooting death of his nearly 2-year-old niece will be held without bail, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, is charged with the May 21 shooting death of Octavia Huber-Young. Police allege Andrew Huber Young also shot his father and brother during the altercation at the family’s home on Creditford Road in Wells.

Huber Young appeared via Zoom hearing from York County Jail, where he sat behind a table, clothed in a paper hospital gown and surgical mask. He spoke only to acknowledge that he understood the charges against him. His court-appointed attorney, David Bobrow, did not contest a finding of probable cause.

Justice Richard Mulhern ordered Huber Young to have no contact with his father and brother, who were both shot, along with Samantha Higgins, Octavia Huber-Young’s mother. For the case to proceed, Huber Young must be indicted by a grand jury, which could take two months, said Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, the prosecutor assigned to the case.

Police have said the shooting occurred following an argument between Andrew Huber Young and his brother, Ethan Huber Young, who is the father of the child who was killed.

At some point in the morning, in the family’s home, the brothers began to argue when Andrew noticed Ethan was wearing one of his Carhartt T-shirts, and the fight escalated when Ethan changed into a second T-shirt belonging to his brother, Andrew told police later. Then Candace Huber, her husband Mark Evans Young, Ethan and Octavia left briefly, leaving Andrew alone at home.

Advertisement

When they returned, Ethan found that Andrew had been inside his bedroom and destroyed some of his belongings, according to the police affidavit. Ethan, in return, destroyed Andrew’s hamster cage.

Andrew’s parents threw him out and took his house key, according to the affidavit. Throughout the afternoon the brothers kept antagonizing each other via text message until Andrew returned before about 4:30 p.m. In the trunk of his car was his father’s .22 caliber pistol that he had taken earlier in the day without permission, police said. He attempted to get inside the house, but the door was locked.

Family members gave differing versions of how the shooting occurred. Andrew fired at least one round through the home’s glass side door, according to police. Candace reported hearing multiple gunshots. Mark Evans Young was struck in the face, and Ethan Huber Young was shot through the shoulder; both were treated and released.

It’s unclear where Octavia was when she was shot.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: