Wiscasset’s Feed Our Scholars/Set for Success will be at Wiscasset Elementary School on Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., to provide free teacher-requested school supplies for all Pre-K to 5th-grade students

This event is also open for home-schooled students that would be eligible to attend Wiscasset Elementary.

Children will be able to gather classroom needs and receive red backpacks featuring the school’s wolf paw insignia.

Wiscasset Fire Department will be represented with a touch-a-truck event, the police department will also have a presence.

The Healthy Lincoln County lunch truck will be providing meals.

People will be able to have their sight measured which they can use to take to their optometrist of choice. St. Philip’s Bargain Basement will be offering a free shopping event.

Visit facebook/WiscassetFeedOurScholars for more information.

To help provide materials for the children, go to the wish list at Amazon: tinyurl.com/S4SWES2022. Checks can be made payable to St. Philip’s Church with Set For Success on the memo line, mailed to: Feed Our Scholars, c/o St. Philip’s, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, ME 04578.

