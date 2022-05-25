Incumbent Nathan M. Carlow faces challenger Vickie L. Shane for a three-year term in a race for director with a Buxton residency for SAD 6.

The election is June 14.

Carlow first served as student representative on the SAD 6 board before being elected at age 18. He also serves in Legislature representing House District 16.

Shane is making her initial bid for elected office, with experience as the chief financial officer and founding member of a nonprofit child care center.

Both candidates are Republicans.

Carlow, 23, sees the changing needs of children as a major issue. Some students come from poverty, abusive and violent or neglectful homes, he said.

“The system needs to continually keep up with these impediments to learning, and that often puts pressure on the budget and forces educators who are already overworked to work harder,” he said. “Bonny Eagle is doing tremendous work with that regard, but we lost a lot of ground during the pandemic.”

Shane, 57, cites the pandemic as the primary issue impacting students and sees the need for the school district to formulate a course of action.

“With the interruption that COVID brought us, I would say the top issue will be the need for a solid plan to bring students up to grade-level performance in their core studies,” she said.

In Buxton, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

SAD 6, the Bonny Eagle school district, also serves Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

