In continually harping on President Biden’s alleged unpopularity, the press is again in danger of creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Case in point: An Associated Press article (May 21, Page C1) headlined “Computer chip plant could be a model for deeper ties” discussed major investments to solve the computer chip shortage by building a state-of-the-art Samsung factory in Texas along with a Hyundai electric battery plant in Georgia.

But then came a zinger of an unrelated subhead: “Meanwhile, new polling released Friday puts his U.S. approval rating at a new low.”

The article goes on to assert how “a semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos … causing higher inflation worldwide and crippling Biden’s public approval among U.S. voters.”

What, you might wonder, caused the chip shortage, and how did it cause inflation? Both are universal pandemic-induced phenomena that are certainly not unique to the U.S. or Biden.

Unfortunately, denigrating good news by gratuitously citing the president’s allegedly poor ratings is typical these days.

Rarely mentioned is the record recovery of the economy and jobs following the pandemic or the president’s success in helping Ukrainians halt the Russian advance without deploying U.S. troops.

After the economic collapses and endemic wars under George H.W. and George W. Bush, much less Donald Trump’s unending trade wars, embracing dictators, COVID denials and attempts to overthrow the Constitution, all of which were overcome by their Democratic successors, does anyone really think the Republicans would do better?

Let’s give credit where credit is due, instead of abetting impending disaster.

Thomas Spear

Arrowsic

