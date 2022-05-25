You recently (May 18) printed a letter by a writer who urged cable services to stop broadcasting host Tucker Carlson and Fox News because of their spreading of the racial “replacement” hoax that has led directly to racial violence, such as in Buffalo. That will never happen, but there is a way for ordinary people to help get Fox and Carlson off the air.
Most cable subscribers are inadvertently – and sometimes unwillingly – underwriting both Fox and Carlson. While the majority of advertisers have abandoned Carlson for his racist views, he is still being broadcast because of the way our cable TV subscriptions are bundled: Millions of cable subscribers send Fox News an average of $2 a month whether they watch it or not. This money is what keeps Carlson on the air.
Cable TV providers don’t want you to know you can “unbundle” Fox from your service. But it is doable and often easy. I made Spectrum do it and feel better knowing I am no longer sending Fox $2 a month. Information on how to get your provider to do it is available at UnfoxMyCableBox.com.
Amy MacDonald
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Christine Flowers: Extremists don’t reflect all conservatives
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine should reset its educational priorities
-
Business
The Wrap: Collaborative dinner to honor Chef Larry Matthews Jr., Scratch Baking Co. reopens (it’s about time!)
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: Five business updates heading into Memorial Day weekend
-
Times Record Opinion
John Micek: A lesson for Democrats from Pennsylvania
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.