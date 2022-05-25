You recently (May 18) printed a letter by a writer who urged cable services to stop broadcasting host Tucker Carlson and Fox News because of their spreading of the racial “replacement” hoax that has led directly to racial violence, such as in Buffalo. That will never happen, but there is a way for ordinary people to help get Fox and Carlson off the air.

Most cable subscribers are inadvertently – and sometimes unwillingly – underwriting both Fox and Carlson. While the majority of advertisers have abandoned Carlson for his racist views, he is still being broadcast because of the way our cable TV subscriptions are bundled: Millions of cable subscribers send Fox News an average of $2 a month whether they watch it or not. This money is what keeps Carlson on the air.

Cable TV providers don’t want you to know you can “unbundle” Fox from your service. But it is doable and often easy. I made Spectrum do it and feel better knowing I am no longer sending Fox $2 a month. Information on how to get your provider to do it is available at UnfoxMyCableBox.com.

Amy MacDonald

Portland

