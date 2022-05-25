FARMINGDALE — Hunter Brissette struck out 15 batters to lead the Lisbon baseball team to a 10-0 win over Hall-Dale in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Brissette allowed just one hit on the way to the complete game shutout for the Greyhounds (13-0). Brissette also had three hits at the plate.

Max Byron had a hit for Hall-Dale (7-7).

FREEPORT 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Zane Aguire’s RBI single in the seventh inning lifted the Falcons (11-3) over the Patriots (4-11) in Gray.

Nathan Abbott picked up the win, striking out eight while allowing five hits. He also hit a double.

Blaine Cockburn put Freeport in front with a two-run homer in the top of the first. The Patriots tied it in the bottom half when Ian Libby homered with a runner aboard.

Libby finished with two hits. Zach Winchester took the loss despite allowing only four hits.

SOFTBALL

HALL-DALE 13, LISBON 0: Ashlynn Donahue pitched a two-hitter, retiring 13 straight batters starting in the first inning, and the Bulldogs earned the MVC win in five innings in Farmingdale.

Zoe Soule, who caught the game for Donahue, had a pair of hits, including a double for Hall-Dale (13-0).

Lisbon falls to 6-9.

GIRLS LACROSSE

FREEPORT 16, WELLS 6: Savannah Tracy scored five goals and Madeline Knight and Megan Driscoll added three apiece as Freeport beat Wells, 16-6, in a matchup of two of the state’s top Class C girls’ lacrosse teams.

The host Falcons (9-2) scored the game’s first three goals and held a 7-2 halftime lead, behind three goals from Tracy.

Freeport then induced the mercy rule running clock by getting the first five goals of the second half.

Kate Tracy and Kyla Havey added two goals apiece for the Falcons, and Mia Levesque had one.

The Warriors (8-2), who played without top scorer Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan, got three goals from Ruby McMinis. Grace Ramsdell, Summer Sullivan and Anna Woodward also scored.

