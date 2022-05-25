The Kennebunk Memorial Day Parade to honor and remember those who served in the military and have passed away returns on Monday, May 30. The parade here, like many across the state, was halted in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very excited, and I hope the weather is nice, but will march regardless of the weather,” said Webber-Lefebvre Post 74, American Legion Post Commander John Gouveia.

Memorial Day ceremonies begin at 7 a.m., with a salute to deceased veterans at the Veterans Memorial, and at Pine Grove, Mount Pleasant, Hope, Evergreen, and Home cemeteries.

A band concert featuring the Kennebunk High School Band and Middle School of the Kennebunks Band, begins at town hall at 1:30 p.m. and the parade follows at 2 p.m.

Parade Marshal is U.S. Army Sgt. Greg Morrill, accompanied by staff Harold Cross, John Gouveia, Ed Karytko, Linda Johnson, Dennis Lamontagne and Brian McBride. Participants include veterans, Gold Star Mothers, Webber-Lefebvre Legion Post 74 and Auxiliary, KHS and MSK bands, Kennebunk Police Honor Guard, Girl Scouts, Brownies, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Arundel Cub Scouts, Kennebunk Fire Department and others.

The parade marches to the Mousam River bridge for ceremonies in memory of sailors and marines, then proceeds on to High York and Main streets and makes its way the Memorial Monument and to Washington Park for ceremonies.

In Kennebunkport, the Memorial Day parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. May 30 and makes its way through Dock Square, for ceremonies honoring those veterans who have passed away, according to information online. Traditionally, the parade reconvenes in Cape Porpoise at about 11:30 a.m.

In Arundel, a Memorial Day ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, at the Veterans Memorial, Limerick Road.

