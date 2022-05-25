NORTH WATERBORO – Amy L. Ouellette, 34, of North Waterboro passed away Saturday night May 21, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born Dec. 20, 1987 in Portland, the daughter of Robert Ouellette and Megan Murphy. She attended Biddeford schools and graduated from Biddeford High School. While growing she participated in field hockey, softball, cheering and clogging. After high school she moved to St. Thomas, then Florida where she worked and attended Webber College. Amy then moved to Boston, Mass., Key West, Fla., before returning home to Maine. She operated her own water purification company, then owned a roofing company, worked for Vacasa Vacation rental company and most recently her own cleaning company, Mitch Homes LLC. Amy enjoyed camping, snowboarding, the beach, relaxing with family and friends around a campfire. She had an incredible zest for life and a strong will to succeed in her business.Survivors include her mother, Megan Murphy of North Waterboro, her father, Robert Ouellette and his wife, Marion of Biddeford; her husband, Cory Mitch; a brother, Michael Ouellette of Bethel; four stepbrothers, Justin Murphy of Biddeford, Eric Murphy of Yarmouth, James Rich of Little Yarmouth Island and Raymond Matthews of North Windham, one stepsister, Katriz Pramis of Sanford. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Dennett, Craig and Pate, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton are handling her arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made in her memory toGosnell Hospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book