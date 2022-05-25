SACO – Carole Ann (Warren) Spiller, 82, of Audubon, Pa., was called home by the Lord following sudden declining health, on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Her sister Cindy and brother-in-law Chuck were by her side.

Carole was born Jan. 8, 1940, daughter of Arthur and Priscilla (Libby) Warren of Saco. Carole, raised and educated in Saco, graduated from Thornton Academy, in 1958 and University of Maine, Orono, in 1962.

Carole’s college graduation, included her husband, Donald Spiller, her mother, Priscilla Warren and cousin, Silas Skillin, all graduating with high honors!

She worked summers on Long Lake, Naples. Her dad, Art Warren loved taking them water skiing, at camp, “The Little Brown Jug.” Carole played softball, field hockey, basketball at TA, was inducted into TA Sports Hall of Fame and was head majorette. Carole, Babs, Cindy and Mom often sang around the piano at home.

Carole, as a ‘Rainbow Girl’, found her passion for leadership, teaching and community service. She continued for 70 years where she worked hotlines for abuse, human trafficking, homelessness, depression, suicide and military support.

Carole and Don were married while in college and after college had two great sons, Arthur and Andrew. She was with the Lower Providence Optimist Club, helping children, community needs and loved her friends. Carole worked in the historic Valley Forge Park. One project, the Tailor Brigade, they made and repaired revolutionary era attire for battle re-enactments!

She enjoyed the Red Hat Society, music, helping bands, singers, and was manager and booking agent for Special Blendz, a group of extremely talented singers and musicians. Carole and Don loved dancing, whether a beautiful waltz or great jitterbug. For 40 years, Audubon, Pa. was their last home. They looked forward to summer trips seeing family and friends in Maine! Carole always met up with her TA classmates, lifelong friends and some college friends. In 2021, Carole’s prayers were answered when she flew to Texas to spend Thanksgiving with her sons and families. Her heart was full.

Carole was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Priscilla (Libby) Warren, stepdad, Leroy Mitchell, all of Saco; Carole’s husband of 60 years, Donald Spiller, of Audubon, Pa. and on Jan. 25, her sister, Barbara Lee (Warren) Field also passed.

Surviving Carole are her sons Art Spiller and his partner, Susan, of Colorado, Andy Spiller and his wife, Maggie and her mother, Lupita, of Texas. Carole dearly loved her grandchildren Alexandria and Brady, and Katherine. They all were her pride and joy. Also surviving are Carole’s sister, Cindy (Warren) Estano and husband, Chuck, of Saco, her brother-in-law, David Field, of Saco; and many dear nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request , a private graveside service will be held for both Carole and her sister, Babs. There is a Celebration of Life reception at the Saco Yacht Club, 61 Front St., Saco, on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited. Both families would love for you to attend and share some great memories. God Bless~

Any questions, call 207-284-1333 or E-Mail: [email protected]

