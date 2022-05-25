GRAY – Carrie Anne Fontaine, 51, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

She was born on August 2, 1970, in Portland, the daughter of James Fontaine and Regina (Sullivan) Fontaine. She grew up in Portland and attended local schools.

She enjoyed going to rock concerts, especially to see Dirty Heads and listen to AC/DC. She had a huge heart and loved all animals, she always wanted to help those in need.

She was predeceased by her father, James Fontaine; brother, Andrew Fontaine.

Carrie Anne is survived by her sisters Jane Fontaine of New York, Jennifer Fontaine of Gray, Portland, brother, Jimmy Fontaine and his wife, Ann Albano of Portland; niece, Sierra Fontaine and husband Andrew Mazze of Winchester, Mass.; niece, Scarlett Fontaine-Lynch of New York, nephew, Alec Dodge of Portland, nephew, A.J. Dodge of Florida, niece, Alexandra Albano-Fontaine of Portland, niece, Ruby Fontaine of New York.

Visiting hours celebrating Carrie Anne’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland.

To view Carrie Anne’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

