WAUKON, Iowa – We regret to announce the passing of Therese Marie Hegeman, 72, from Waukon, Iowa, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents Don and Betty; her sisters Jeannie and Mary Anne and her brothers Blake and Bill.

She is survived by her daughters Alexandra Nelsen and Vanessa Nelsen; her brother, Jim, her sister, Katherine; extended family and friends.

Therese cherished the years she spent in Waukon, Iowa with her family. She later married and had two children while living in Minnesota and Melbourne Beach, Fla.

She attended Brevard Community College and studied Radiography, serving patients and traveling in many places including Portland, and Asheville, N.C.

Therese loved hiking, yoga, an afternoon beer, dancing and new experiences. She was an excellent mother, a great listener, as curious as she was sympathetic, independent, exceedingly kind and always good-natured.

In spite of her energetic and youthful spirit, Therese endured a long illness. She will be missed dearly. The immediate family gathered on Wednesday, May 25 in Des Moines, Iowa, to remember her life with her ashes to be scattered at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made.

Guest Book