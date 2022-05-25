ALFRED – On May 15, 2022, Thomas E. Prendergast passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born in 1946 in Providence, R.I., the son of Bethiena Campbell Meehan and stepfather, Robert Meehan. Tom served in the U.S. Arm 10th Cavalry attached to the 4th Infantry. Upon returning from Vietnam, he started his career in sales at Campbell’s Food Company. It was here where he met his lifelong best friends. These friends would eventually introduce him to his wife, Daryl Prendergast, who he always referred to as “the love of his life”.

Tom spent his summers as a child in Kennebunkport at his grandparent’s farm. Memories of those summers would lead him back to Maine to raise his family. He preached “love what you do, and you will never work a day in your life.” He lived by this, starting his own successful food product development, sales and marketing company, TEPCO, in 1983. Professionally he worked with some of the largest food developers and manufactures in the country.

He was a man that could demand the attention of a room, yet also silently watch and observe the joy and happiness around him. He never missed a game or special event for his children. He left each day in a business suit and ended each on the sidelines of his children’s events. He loved to travel with his family. Over the years he found his happiest memories were family trips to Montana, summers at the beach, weekend ski trips, Sundays at the lake and winters in Florida.

Ten years ago, Tom was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis. This didn’t change his life much as he believed in living a full life, planning things now instead of waiting on an unpromised future. He used his impeccable problem-solving abilities to ensure the disease didn’t stop him from enjoying his final decade with his family.

His time on this earth was meaningful and impactful. Not in the way some might sway a corporate board (though he did), but in the conversations he had around the kitchen table with friends and family. His laugh was contagious, and his sense of humor was unmatched. He was a friend without pretense and an avid philanthropist without display. He would have this continue even after his passing.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Daryl Prendergast; daughters Taylor Prendergast-Moore and Skyler Prendergast, son-in-law, Thomas Moore; grandchildren Jack and Emerson Moore; brother, Donald Prendergast (Carol); nephew, Jason Prendergast (Kathleen), nephew, Garett Prendergast (Jennifer); sister, Tracey Petersen; and many additional in-laws, nieces, and friends.

Tom will be laid to rest during a private family ceremony. All wishing to celebrate Tom are invited to a Celebration of Life, July 30, 1-3 p.m. at our home in Alfred.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel at Autumn Green.

In lieu of flowers those who wish to honor Tom’s memory may do so by donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.

