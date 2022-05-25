Gray’s budget for FY23 includes funds for two new full-time fire and rescue positions to meet an increase in call volume.

The total municipal budget is around $10.7 million, an increase of about $1.5 million. Town Manager Nate Rudy said the tax rate will remain the same at $14.61 per $100,000 of assessed value, but it’s possible the rate will decrease if the assessor increases the town-wide tax valuation. However, that process will not be completed until July.

If the budget is approved, the owner of a home valued at $500,000 would see a flat-lined $7,305 property tax bill with no increase.

Residents will vote on $10,000 for Town Council compensation under a separate article on the ballot, but the expenditure is already built into the budget.

Article 2, which gives the town permission to accept federal, state and other revenue to help fund the FY 2023 budget, must pass in order for the budget to pass.

Residents will also vote to elect one of two newcomers, Michael Curtis and Michael Bailey, to a three-year term on the Town Council. Vice Chairperson Anne Gass is not seeking reelection. Will Burrow and Cole Chandler are also running uncontested for two three-year terms on the SAD 15 Board of Directors.

Voting is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at Newbegin Gym, 20 Main St. More information on the budget and a sample ballot can be found at graymaine.org.

