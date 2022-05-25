Sam Lowenstein homered and combined with Andrew Cheever on a three-hitter, leading Yarmouth to a 6-4 win over Wells in a Class B South baseball game Wednesday in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth (9-6) got all its runs in the fifth inning, erasing a 2-0 deficit.

Spencer Carpenter, the losing pitcher, hit a two-run double and a single. Devin Brown belted a triple for the Warriors (5-9).

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, YORK 7: Aidan Connelly homered and hit an RBI single to lead the Capers (8-6) to a win over the Wildcats (10-5) at York.

Owen Tighe and Jameson Bryant added RBI singles for Cape.

Hayden Henriksen and Brody Gullison each homered and drew a bases-loaded walk for York, and Luke Doughty hit a two-run single as the Wildcats nearly overcame an 8-2 deficit.

FREEPORT 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Zane Aguire’s RBI single in the seventh inning lifted the Falcons (11-3) over the Patriots (4-11) in Gray.

Nathan Abbott picked up the win, striking out eight while allowing five hits. He also hit a double.

Blaine Cockburn put Freeport in front with a two-run homer in the top of the first. The Patriots tied it in the bottom half when Ian Libby homered with a runner aboard.

Libby finished with two hits. Zach Winchester took the loss despite allowing only four hits.

PORTLAND 5, KENNEBUNK 3: Liam Faye-LeBlanc and Henry Bibeau combined on a three-hitter, and Andrew Legere hit an RBI single as the Bulldogs (8-4-1) beat the Rams (6-7-1) at Kennebunk.

Anthony Bisco and Carter Page each chipped in with two hits for Portland.

Quinn MacDonald doubled for Kennebunk.

POLAND 8, LAKE REGION 4: Mitchell Bean, Sam Paladino and Drew Sayler each had two hits for the Knights (8-6) in a win over the Lakers (4-11) in Naples.

Sayler drove in two runs, and Bean and Regan Cohen each hit a double for Poland, which scored runs in the top of the sixth to open an 8-3 cushion.

Bean got the win in relief of Sayler.

Lake Region’s Matt Aker drove in two runs with a home run and a single. Dexter Thayer and Brody Sandberg also had two hits for the Lakers.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Caleb Vacchiano struck out 11 as the Hawks (12-2) defeated the Rangers (0-15) in Kittery.

Carson Black and Minjae Kim each recorded a single and a double and scored twice for Sacopee. Austin Croteau also had two hits.

Zac Foye notched two singles for Traip.

OCEANSIDE 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Alex Bartlett, Connor Calderwood and Jacob Watkinson hit RBI singles in the first inning and Austin Chilles struck out 11 in six innings as the Mariners (5-8) beat the Eagles (3-10) in Rockland.

Taygen McAllister and Duncan Oakes-Nelsen each had two singles for Oceanside.

LACROSSE

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 10, LAKE REGION 5: Owen Galligan, Rohan Hikel and Nick Turner all scored three goals as the Raiders (3-8) topped the Lakers (4-6) in Fryeburg.

Fryeburg goalie Patrick Harris made 10 saves.

Zach Vogel led Lake Region with four goals.

