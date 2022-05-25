Sam Lowenstein homered and combined with Andrew Cheever on a three-hitter, leading Yarmouth to a 6-4 win over Wells in a Class B South baseball game Wednesday in Yarmouth.
Yarmouth (9-6) got all its runs in the fifth inning, erasing a 2-0 deficit.
Spencer Carpenter, the losing pitcher, hit a two-run double and a single. Devin Brown belted a triple for the Warriors (5-9).
CAPE ELIZABETH 8, YORK 7: Aidan Connelly homered and hit an RBI single to lead the Capers (8-6) to a win over the Wildcats (10-5) at York.
Owen Tighe and Jameson Bryant added RBI singles for Cape.
Hayden Henriksen and Brody Gullison each homered and drew a bases-loaded walk for York, and Luke Doughty hit a two-run single as the Wildcats nearly overcame an 8-2 deficit.
FREEPORT 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Zane Aguire’s RBI single in the seventh inning lifted the Falcons (11-3) over the Patriots (4-11) in Gray.
Nathan Abbott picked up the win, striking out eight while allowing five hits. He also hit a double.
Blaine Cockburn put Freeport in front with a two-run homer in the top of the first. The Patriots tied it in the bottom half when Ian Libby homered with a runner aboard.
Libby finished with two hits. Zach Winchester took the loss despite allowing only four hits.
PORTLAND 5, KENNEBUNK 3: Liam Faye-LeBlanc and Henry Bibeau combined on a three-hitter, and Andrew Legere hit an RBI single as the Bulldogs (8-4-1) beat the Rams (6-7-1) at Kennebunk.
Anthony Bisco and Carter Page each chipped in with two hits for Portland.
Quinn MacDonald doubled for Kennebunk.
POLAND 8, LAKE REGION 4: Mitchell Bean, Sam Paladino and Drew Sayler each had two hits for the Knights (8-6) in a win over the Lakers (4-11) in Naples.
Sayler drove in two runs, and Bean and Regan Cohen each hit a double for Poland, which scored runs in the top of the sixth to open an 8-3 cushion.
Bean got the win in relief of Sayler.
Lake Region’s Matt Aker drove in two runs with a home run and a single. Dexter Thayer and Brody Sandberg also had two hits for the Lakers.
SACOPEE VALLEY 5, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Caleb Vacchiano struck out 11 as the Hawks (12-2) defeated the Rangers (0-15) in Kittery.
Carson Black and Minjae Kim each recorded a single and a double and scored twice for Sacopee. Austin Croteau also had two hits.
Zac Foye notched two singles for Traip.
OCEANSIDE 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Alex Bartlett, Connor Calderwood and Jacob Watkinson hit RBI singles in the first inning and Austin Chilles struck out 11 in six innings as the Mariners (5-8) beat the Eagles (3-10) in Rockland.
Taygen McAllister and Duncan Oakes-Nelsen each had two singles for Oceanside.
LACROSSE
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 10, LAKE REGION 5: Owen Galligan, Rohan Hikel and Nick Turner all scored three goals as the Raiders (3-8) topped the Lakers (4-6) in Fryeburg.
Fryeburg goalie Patrick Harris made 10 saves.
Zach Vogel led Lake Region with four goals.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s girls’ high school roundup: South Portland nips Thornton Academy, 4-3
-
Nation & World
Texas elementary school shooting: What we know so far
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ lacrosse: Kennebunk hangs on in frenzied final minutes to defeat Biddeford, 8-7
-
Nation & World
Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?
-
Forecaster Sports
Freeport girls race past Wells for key late-season victory
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.