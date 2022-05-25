Delaney Whitten drove in three runs with a home run and a single, and winning pitcher Mia Micucci also homered as South Portland earned a 4-3 win over Thornton Academy in a Class A South softball game Wednesday afternoon in Saco.

Whitten broke a 3-3 tie with her RBI single in the sixth, helping South Portland even its record at 7-7 with one game remaining in the regular season.

Bailey Littlefield hit a three-run homer for Thornton Academy (6-7). Izzy Miner had four hits.

POLAND 2, LAKE REGION 1: Atlantis Martin hit an RBI single in the first inning and combined with Gretchyn Paradis on a one-hitter as the Knights (13-1) defeated the Lakers (10-5) in Naples.

Khloe O’Leary went 3 for 3 and scored on a groundout by Emma Bunyea in the third inning to give Poland a 2-0 lead.

Martin struck out six and walked one in five innings, allowing only an unearned run after a double by Sadie Tirrell in the bottom of the third. Paradis struck out four of the six batters she faced over the final two innings for the save.

MASSABESIC 9, CHEVERUS 1: Ellie Salvatore struck out 11 and had two hits and an RBI as the Mustangs (9-4) defeated the Stags (4-9) in Portland.

Emily Antrim finished with three hits and two RBI. Ella Bardem added a two-run single.

Ashley Connor, the losing pitcher, hit an RBI single.

LEAVITT 8, MORSE 0: Lily Chabot had two singles and three RBI for the Hornets (10-5) in a win over the Shipbuilders (4-10) in Turner.

Sam DeBlois and Sam Withee also chipped in with two singles, and Nola Boutaugh had a double and two RBI. Leavitt scored six runs in the sixth inning.

Camdyn Johnson hit a double for Morse.

ST. DOMINIC 22, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 6: Winning pitcher Kathleen Dean hit a two-run double during a six-run first inning, starting the Saints (13-1) on their way to a win over the Seagulls (2-13) in Old Orchard Beach.

Summer St. Louis drove in four runs for the Seagulls with a home run a triple and a single.

LACROSSE

FREEPORT 16, WELLS 6: Savannah Tracy scored five goals and Madeline Knight and Megan Driscoll added three apiece as the Falcons (9-2) beat the visiting Warriors (8-2) in a matchup of two of the state’s top Class C teams.

Freeport scored the game’s first three goals and held a 7-2 halftime lead, behind three goals from Tracy.

Freeport then induced the mercy rule running clock by getting the first five goals of the second half.

Kate Tracy and Kyla Havey added two goals apiece for the Falcons, and Mia Levesque had one.

The Warriors, who played without top scorer Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan, got three goals from Ruby McMinis. Grace Ramsdell, Summer Sullivan and Anna Woodward also scored.

MARSHWOOD 12, PORTLAND 4: Fiona Gillis netted three goals while Lindley Gori, Serafina Melino, Sarah Theriault and Isabelle Young each scored twice to lift the Hawks (7-4) over the Bulldogs (1-9) in Portland.

Eva Moreland added a goal and four assists. Marshwood goalie Lauren Walker made nine saves.

Phoebe Knoll and Gabriela Membreno each had two goals for Portland. Caitlyn Huynh stopped 10 shots.

WINDHAM 14, SOUTH PORTLAND 5: Sid McCusker notched five goals and two assists as the Eagles (6-5) rolled past the Red Riots (3-6) in Windham.

Izzy Babb added four goals and three assists, and Emma Ammons and Ashley Clark each scored twice. Windham goalie Riley Small turned away 11 shots.

Zoe Baker led South Portland with three goals. Rain Jordan and Pearl Friedland-Farley were the other goal scorers, and Jenna Trafford made five saves.

