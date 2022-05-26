BIDDEFORD — A little over 23 years ago, on May 21, Angel “Tony” Torres, a junior in college, traveled from Massachusetts, where he was living at the time, to Biddeford to visit friends. He was not seen again.

Angel’s parents, Ramona and Narciso Torres, and investigators from the Maine State Police believe foul play was involved. The Torres family has not given up that someone will come forward and they will finally know what happened to Angel.

“We know someone saw or knows someone that knows, what happened to our son. We know someone murdered him” said Ramona and Narciso Torres. “It has been a very long time and we are asking you to not have to live with the guilt of knowing such a crime. You might even have been as young as he was, 21. Please put yourself in our shoes and imagine the pain this has caused us and our community.”

Ramona and Narciso Torres have spent more than two decades keeping their son’s memory alive.

“We are celebrating our son’s memory by sharing with you who he was. Angel was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, and a friend” said Angel’s parents. “He was also funny, a ladies’ man, an athlete who loved his New York Yankees, loved his family, and was hoping to help young adults. He had hoped to own a sporting goods store in the future. He had a lot of goals, but his life was taken away from him way too young. We ask each one of you to please post this information on your Facebook page or just pass it along on whatever social media you use”.

Another way the Torres family has been keeping Angel’s memory alive is through a scholarship in his name.

“Since June 2002 we have been giving out a $500.00 scholarship to a graduating senior from Bonny Eagle High School and since 2006 another scholarship from Fryeburg Academy,” the family said. “Narciso, Angel’s father, worked at Bonny Eagle Middle School with a young woman named Wendy Larson, who initiated the idea of starting the Angel “Tony” Torres Scholarship Fund. This is funded by collecting $.05 returnable bottles. We also have had cash donors over the last 23 years.”

The Torres family is grateful to the many people and businesses who have donated either returnable bottles and cans or a monetary contribution to the scholarship fund.

Detectives with Major Crimes Unit South have not given up on finding out what happened to Angel. They,along with the Unsolved Homicide Unit, have been following and developing leads for more than 20 years.

“Maine State Police detectives would be interested in talking to anyone who has information about Angel’s disappearance,” said Major Scott Gosselin. “We are confident there are people in the community who have the right information to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family. We just need those people to be courageous and come forward.”

“I beg you, as Angel’s mother, to help us ease the pain,” said Ramona Torres. “I think of him every day, minute, second! We love him and would like to bring his body home to his Angel Memorial Garden where he played as a little boy. Angel will always live ‘Forever Young’ in our hearts. We miss him and love him dearly! Please, please come forward and share what you know!”

There is a $20,000 reward in this case. If anyone has any information that could result in the recovery of Angel’s remains, please contact the Maine State Police at Major Crimes Unit-South, One Game Farm Road, Gray, ME, 04039 or call (207) 624-7076.

