Sylvan Esso, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Dueling Pianos, May 27. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

The Wallflowers, May 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

April Verch, May 28. The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Alex Cuba, May 28. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com

Baby Shark Live, May 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $81. porttix.com

Suede with Fred Boyle and Rich Hill, May 28. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $47.50, $63.50. jonathansogunquit.com

In This Moment, May 29. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Modest Mouse, May 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Wailers, June 2. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Wailers, June 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50. vinhillmusic.com

James Montgomery, June 3. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $36.50, $52.50. jonathansogunquit.com

The Head And The Heart with Jade Bird, June 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Dueling Pianos, June 4.  Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Enter The Haggis, June 4. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org

Carsie Blanton, June 5. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

NRBQ, June 5. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $44 to $85. jonathansogunquit.com

Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Phoebe Bridgers, June 9. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

NRBQ, June 10. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $35. chocolatechurcharts.org

Bon Iver, June 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Dueling Pianos, June 10. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

GoldenOak, June 10. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Jesse Cook, June 10. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Umphrey’s McGee & The Disco Biscuits, June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com

Ellis Paul & Friends, June 12. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Still Woozy, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, June 13. Aura, Portland, $32.50. auramaine.com

The Band Camino, June 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Russ & YG, June 16. Aura, Portland, $45. auramaine.com

Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P., June 17. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Dueling Pianos, June 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Spencer and the Walrus, June 17. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50. vinhillmusic.com

The Drifters, June 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com

David Mallett, June 18. Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org

Kevin Kiley & Friends, June 18. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Mount Eerie, June 19. Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org

Henry Jamison, June 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dierks Bentley, June 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $119.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Gaelic Storm, June 23. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Roomful of Blues, June 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinhillmusic.com

John Hiatt & The Goners, June 24.  State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, June 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Asleep at the Wheel, June 25. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Tribute to Billy Joel, June 25. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $45. waterfrontconcerts.com

Walk Off The Earth, June 25. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Tash Sultana, June 28. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Dar Williams, July 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Dueling Pianos, July 2. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Louis Prima, Jr & The Witnesses, July 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42 to $218. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $85, $90. vinhillmusic.com

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, July 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Garbage, July 7. State Theater, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Kruger Brothers, July 8. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Avatar, July 8. Aura, Portland, $29.50. auramaine.com

Phil Lesh & Friends, July 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com

War On The Catwalk, July 12. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50. statetheatreportland.com

Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Wilderado, July 14. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Robert Earl Keen, July 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Alison Brown, July 15. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Chris Smither, July 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gus Johnson, July 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Phish, July 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Steel Wheels, July 16. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

X Ambassadors, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

North Atlantic Blues Festival, July 17 & 16. Public Landing, Rockland, $38 to $63. northatlanticbluesfestival.com

Dueling Pianos, July 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Robert Bannon, July 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

The National, July 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51. statetheatreportland.com

Tim Sample. July 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Backstreet Boys, July 21. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $349.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bleachers, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49. statetheatreportland.com

Blackberry Smoke, July 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Keith Urban, July 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30 to $199.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dueling Pianos, July 24. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

The Mallett Brothers Band, July 28 & 29. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Ashe, July 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Cherish the Ladies, July 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Molly Hatchet, July 29. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Shamarr Allen, July 30. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com

Ani DiFranco, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Shane Hennessy, July 30. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Sophie B. Hawkins, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $50. vinhillmusic.com

Dueling Pianos, July 31. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Three Days Grace, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

A Day To Remember, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Atmosphere x Iration, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Seth Warner Band tribute to Lyle Lovett, Aug. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Khruangbin, Aug 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $54.50. statetheatreportland.com

Incubus, Aug. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 8. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $264.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Gov’t Mule, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Aug. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Pitbull, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.95 to $149.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 12 & 13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $105 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner, Aug. 12 Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Aug. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

Jerry Douglas Band, Aug. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayharbor.com

Leon Bridges, Aug 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Bob Milne, Aug. 17. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $94 to $216. porttix.com

Lake Street Dive presents Side Streets, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $26 to $41. statetheatreportland.com

Dave Mallett Band, Aug. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 20 & 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Jack White, Aug. 23. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

Deer Tick, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Caamp with Bahamas, Aug. 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 26. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $45. Sold-out. rocklandstrand.com

Interpol + Spoon, Aug. 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Beths, Aug. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Animal Collective, Aug. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com

Brandi Carlile with Indigo Girls, Aug 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Le Vent du Nord, Sept. 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Luke Combs, Sept 2 & 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $25 to $85. Sold-out. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary, Sept. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento and GoldenOak, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com

Aerosmith, Sept. 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $55 to $750. waterfrontconcerts.com

Mt. Joy, Sept. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Neil Hamburger, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Jason Aldean, Sept. 10. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30.75 to $160.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jason Spooner Band, Sept. 10. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Sting, Sept. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Daniel Tosh, Sept. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.50 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com

The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

Apocalyptica, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

Five Finger Death Punch, Sept 17. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Sept. 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com

Genticorum, Sept. 24. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

311, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Testament, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Donna the Buffalo, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Slothrust with Weakened Friends, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Daniel Howell, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Chris Smither, Oct. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com

Altan, Oct. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Lilli Lewis, Oct. 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Neighbor, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com

Janis Ian, Oct. 29. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $42. rocklandstrand.com

The Small Glories, Nov. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Paul Sullivan, Dec. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

