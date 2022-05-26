ON SALE NOW
Sylvan Esso, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Dueling Pianos, May 27. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
The Wallflowers, May 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
April Verch, May 28. The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Alex Cuba, May 28. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com
Baby Shark Live, May 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $81. porttix.com
Suede with Fred Boyle and Rich Hill, May 28. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $47.50, $63.50. jonathansogunquit.com
In This Moment, May 29. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Modest Mouse, May 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
The Wailers, June 2. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Wailers, June 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50. vinhillmusic.com
James Montgomery, June 3. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $36.50, $52.50. jonathansogunquit.com
The Head And The Heart with Jade Bird, June 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Dueling Pianos, June 4. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
Enter The Haggis, June 4. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org
Carsie Blanton, June 5. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
NRBQ, June 5. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $44 to $85. jonathansogunquit.com
Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Phoebe Bridgers, June 9. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
NRBQ, June 10. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $35. chocolatechurcharts.org
Bon Iver, June 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Dueling Pianos, June 10. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
GoldenOak, June 10. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com
Jesse Cook, June 10. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Umphrey’s McGee & The Disco Biscuits, June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com
Ellis Paul & Friends, June 12. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Still Woozy, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, June 13. Aura, Portland, $32.50. auramaine.com
The Band Camino, June 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Russ & YG, June 16. Aura, Portland, $45. auramaine.com
Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P., June 17. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Dueling Pianos, June 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
Spencer and the Walrus, June 17. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50. vinhillmusic.com
The Drifters, June 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com
David Mallett, June 18. Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org
Kevin Kiley & Friends, June 18. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Mount Eerie, June 19. Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org
Henry Jamison, June 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dierks Bentley, June 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $119.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Gaelic Storm, June 23. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Roomful of Blues, June 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinhillmusic.com
John Hiatt & The Goners, June 24. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, June 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Asleep at the Wheel, June 25. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Tribute to Billy Joel, June 25. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $45. waterfrontconcerts.com
Walk Off The Earth, June 25. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Tash Sultana, June 28. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Dar Williams, July 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Dueling Pianos, July 2. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
Louis Prima, Jr & The Witnesses, July 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42 to $218. waterfrontconcerts.com
Linda Eder, July 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $85, $90. vinhillmusic.com
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, July 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Garbage, July 7. State Theater, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
The Kruger Brothers, July 8. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Avatar, July 8. Aura, Portland, $29.50. auramaine.com
Phil Lesh & Friends, July 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com
War On The Catwalk, July 12. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50. statetheatreportland.com
Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Wilderado, July 14. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Robert Earl Keen, July 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Alison Brown, July 15. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Chris Smither, July 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Gus Johnson, July 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Phish, July 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Steel Wheels, July 16. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
X Ambassadors, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
North Atlantic Blues Festival, July 17 & 16. Public Landing, Rockland, $38 to $63. northatlanticbluesfestival.com
Dueling Pianos, July 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
Robert Bannon, July 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
The National, July 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51. statetheatreportland.com
Tim Sample. July 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Backstreet Boys, July 21. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $349.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bleachers, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49. statetheatreportland.com
Blackberry Smoke, July 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Keith Urban, July 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30 to $199.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Dueling Pianos, July 24. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
The Mallett Brothers Band, July 28 & 29. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Ashe, July 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Cherish the Ladies, July 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Molly Hatchet, July 29. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Hiss Golden Messenger, July 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Shamarr Allen, July 30. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com
Ani DiFranco, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Shane Hennessy, July 30. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Sophie B. Hawkins, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $50. vinhillmusic.com
Dueling Pianos, July 31. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com
Three Days Grace, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com
A Day To Remember, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Atmosphere x Iration, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Seth Warner Band tribute to Lyle Lovett, Aug. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Khruangbin, Aug 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $54.50. statetheatreportland.com
Incubus, Aug. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 8. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $264.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Gov’t Mule, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Aug. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Pitbull, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.95 to $149.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 12 & 13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $105 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Susan Werner, Aug. 12 Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Aug. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
Jerry Douglas Band, Aug. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayharbor.com
Leon Bridges, Aug 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $69.50. statetheatreportland.com
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Bob Milne, Aug. 17. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $94 to $216. porttix.com
Lake Street Dive presents Side Streets, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $26 to $41. statetheatreportland.com
Dave Mallett Band, Aug. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 20 & 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Jack White, Aug. 23. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com
Deer Tick, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Caamp with Bahamas, Aug. 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 26. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $45. Sold-out. rocklandstrand.com
Interpol + Spoon, Aug. 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Beths, Aug. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Animal Collective, Aug. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com
Brandi Carlile with Indigo Girls, Aug 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Le Vent du Nord, Sept. 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Luke Combs, Sept 2 & 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $25 to $85. Sold-out. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary, Sept. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento and GoldenOak, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com
Aerosmith, Sept. 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $55 to $750. waterfrontconcerts.com
Mt. Joy, Sept. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Neil Hamburger, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Jason Aldean, Sept. 10. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30.75 to $160.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Jason Spooner Band, Sept. 10. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Sting, Sept. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Daniel Tosh, Sept. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.50 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com
The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
Apocalyptica, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
Five Finger Death Punch, Sept 17. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Sept. 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com
Genticorum, Sept. 24. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
311, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Testament, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Donna the Buffalo, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Slothrust with Weakened Friends, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Daniel Howell, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Chris Smither, Oct. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com
Altan, Oct. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Lilli Lewis, Oct. 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Neighbor, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com
Janis Ian, Oct. 29. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $42. rocklandstrand.com
The Small Glories, Nov. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Paul Sullivan, Dec. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Three candidates for two select board seats in Kennebunk
-
Kennebunk Post
Four candidates competing for two selectmen seats in Kennebunkport
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Will anything stop slaughter in the U.S.?
-
Feature Obituary
On Munjoy Hill, master tailor Evangelista Donatelli is remembered as a perfect fit
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: NRA culpable in staggering loss of life
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.