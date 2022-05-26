KENNEBUNKPORT- A fire in the kitchen at Hurricane Restaurant early Thursday, May 26, was attributed to a burner of a gas range inadvertently left on overnight.

“It was accidental,” said Kennebunkport Fire Chief John Everett.

A wall of the restaurant kitchen and part of the kitchen ceiling was damaged in the fire, which was reported about 8 a.m. There were no injuries.

Everett said bones and other ingredients for soup stock were in the pot and when the liquid was consumed, the pot continued to heat, sparking a fire in the wall. “Aluminum melts at 1,200 degrees,” he said, pointing to the pot with part of the side melted away.

Elsewhere, in the dining rooms and other areas of the restaurant, the heat factor was much less – so much so that heat detectors were not triggered, the fire chief said.

Owner Tyler Benenti, who purchased the restaurant in 2019, said by phone on Thursday afternoon that contractors had been engaged and that he hopes to re-open the restaurant for lunch on Saturday, May 28.

He said he was happy that the damage was minimal.

“There was some good luck,” said Everett, noting the fire could have taken a larger toll. While the kitchen sustained fire damage in the wall and ceiling, the fire did not spread further. The smoke traveled into the attic and exited through the vent.

Everett said the restaurant had closed and employees departed at about 10 or 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two employees discovered the fire when they entered the building about 8 a.m. Thursday and immediately called 911.

Everett, on his way to work, was driving down the hill in Lower Village when he saw the smoke.

Kennebunk Fire Department assisted Kennebunkport firefighters at the scene, said Everett.

