Tuesday night, I heard a national gun-law advocate tell “PBS NewsHour” that federal lawmakers have failed to grapple with a response to senseless gun violence in this country. I disagree.

A woman cries Tuesday as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, in Uvalde, Texas. At least 19 students and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. William Luther/San Antonio Express-News/Zuma Press/TNS

Republicans in Congress and the gun lobby they serve have clearly made their decision: that Columbine, Newtown, Parkland and far too many other massacres are the price worth paying for “Second Amendment rights.”

There’s no reason to expect Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas to produce new common-sense gun laws, as long as gun backers’ votes and campaign money mean more to “thoughts and prayers” Republicans than the lives of innocent victims do.

Jeff Ham
Cape Elizabeth

