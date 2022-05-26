AUBURN — Kaiden Getchell scored five goals to lead the Mt. Ararat boys lacrosse team to a 9-6 win over Edward Little on Thursday.

Zander Kirk added two goals for the Eagles (8-3).

The Red Eddies (2-9) were paced by Wesley Clements with five goals. Tyler Smith also scored.

BASEBALL

LISBON 10, BOOTHBAY 0: Levi Tibbetts drove in three runs as the Greyhounds (14-0) stayed undefeated with a six-inning win over the Seahawks (1-12) in Lisbon Falls.

Mason Booker got two of Lisbon’s seven hits.

Jimmy Fitzsimmons struck out six in four innings before Jack Ramich came in to pitch the final two innings for the Greyhounds.

SOFTBALL

RICHMOND 21-25, FOREST HILLS 1-3: The Bobcats rolled to a doubleheader sweep of the Tigers in Richmond.

Lila Viselli had five hits for Richmond (10-5) in the first game, including a double and triple. Breonna Dufresne had four hits, while Jaiden Alexander added two doubles.

Dufresne cracked a home run for the Bobcats in the second game, while Izzy Stewart had two doubles.

Madison Petrucci had a home run in the second game for Forest Hills (4-11).

