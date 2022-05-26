The traditional Memorial Day parade returns to Biddeford and Saco on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Starting on Main Street in Saco and proceeding to Biddeford, the parade will end with a closing ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Alfred and Pool streets in Biddeford.

“Heart of Biddeford joins the whole community in our excitement to bring the Memorial Day Parade back, after a two-year hiatus,” said Delilah Poupore. “Veterans marching in the parade will be joined by elected officials, bands, Scouts, community and youth organizations, pageant contestants, and first responders. It is very heartwarming to see how hard everyone’s working to give this day the respect it deserves.”

Poupore said two bands — collaborations that include Biddeford, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach students — will participate this year. The ceremony will include a performance by Saco Elementary School Chorus as well.

Veterans’ organizations will be honored by guest speaker Dana Peck, during the ceremony. “In his years as President of Biddeford History Society, Dana has gathered fascinating stories of the people of the Biddeford Saco area,” said Poupore. “There is important history of service and bravery here and that needs to be remembered.”

As well, a group will gather at the central flagpole at St. Joseph Cemetery at noon on Memorial Day to raise the flag to full staff. Earlier, students from Biddeford Intermediate School and Biddeford Middle School along with members of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club gathered to mark each veteran grave with a flag.

