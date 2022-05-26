NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson has apologized to the wife and family of Jackie Robinson for referencing the pioneering Black baseball player in remarks that led to a confrontation with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.

The New York Yankees’ third baseman was suspended for one game and fined on Monday by Major League Baseball. The league said Donaldson’s comment on Saturday was “disrespectful and in poor judgment.” Donaldson has appealed the discipline.

“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” Donaldson said in a statement Thursday issued through his agency, MVP Sports. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding.

“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused. Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”

Donaldson said after Saturday’s game that he twice called Anderson by “Jackie.” Robinson broke MLB’s barrier in 1947. Benches and bullpens emptied as tensions escalated.

Anderson has said Donaldson was “trying to provoke me” with the comment. White Sox Manager Tony La Russa called Donaldson’s comment last weekend “racist,” adding, “That’s as strong as it gets.” Anderson agreed with La Russa: “Same, along that same line, yeah.”

Anderson, an All-Star and the 2019 AL batting champion who is among the leading Black voices in baseball, told Sports Illustrated in 2019: “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson … because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, said that early in Saturday’s game, “I called him Jackie.” The white ballplayer also said he has “joked around” with Anderson in the past using the same reference and mentioned that Sports Illustrated interview.

Anderson said after a brief conversation in 2019 in which Donaldson called him “Jackie,” he told Donaldson: “We don’t have to talk again. I won’t speak to you, you don’t speak to me if that’s how you’re going to refer to me.”

YANKEES: Matt Carpenter agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system.

Injury-hit New York also selected the contract of 31-year-old left-hander Manny Banuelos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Thursday’s series opener at Tampa Bay. Banuelos was in the Yankees’ minor league system from 2008-14 but never made it up to the big league club during that time.

Carpenter, 36, gets a contract paying a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors. A three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, he hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBI in 21 games for Round Round of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

Carpenter spent the previous 11 seasons with the Cardinals, batting .262 with 155 homers and 576 RBI. He hit .169 last year with three homers and 21 RBI in 207 at-bats.

He played 19 games at first this year, one at third and two at designated hitter. DJ LeMahieu. who has shared time at third base with Josh Donaldson while also playing first and second, missed the final two games of a series against Baltimore because of a sore left wrist and was not in Thursday night’s starting lineup.

Banuelos gets an $800,000 salary while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

He pitched in the major leagues for Atlanta in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in 2019, going 4-8 with a 6.31 ERA in 14 starts and seven relief appearances.

Banuelos is 0-2 with a 2.35 ERA in five starts and two relief appearances for Scranton, striking out 30 and walking 12 in 30 2/3 innings.

Banuelos, a member of Mexico’s pitching staff at last year’s Olympics, split the 2021 season between the Fubon Guardians in Taiwan and Mexico’s Sultanes de Monterrey.

New York assigned catcher Rob Brantly outright to the RailRiders. The Yankees opened spots on the active 26-man roster by optioning left-hander JP Sears and outfielder Estevan Florial to Scranton after Wednesday’s 2-0 win.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

REDS 20, CUBS 5: Cincinnati dominated visiting Chicago, scoring most runs in 23 years.

They did it behind a combined 20 hits – including two home runs and five RBI from Kyle Farmer – and got rookie pitcher Hunter Greene his first win since April 10.

A big third inning made the difference, one in which the Reds scored eight and chased Cubs starter Justin Steele (1-5). Matt Reynolds drove in two with a triple, and Tyler Stephenson and Albert Almora had two-run singles as Cincinnati batted around.

The Reds piled on four more runs off Chicago shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who was called on to pitch the eighth.

Farmer and Nick Senzel had four hits total, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three each.

The last time Cincinnati scored this many runs was at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on May 19, 1999, a 24-12 win.

Greene (2-6) was regularly hitting 100 mph earlier in the season, but topped out at 99.4 on Thursday. He threw 86 pitches through five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits, striking out six.

Greene finished the fifth after Willson Contreras and Ian Happ hit back-to-back homers.

Farmer missed the last four games with “general soreness, ” but smacked a two-run homer to center field in the second inning and a solo shot in fifth. It was the first multihomer game of his career and it came after he’d hit just one home run all season.

He drove in two more runs with a single in the sixth.

