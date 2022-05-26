WESTBROOK – Constance Jordan, 82, of Westbrook passed away on May 17, 2022. Connie was born in Portland, to Geraldine L. Cain and John H. Lilley on Oct. 19, 1939. She worked for the Press Herald and was also a CNA. She spent many years volunteering for daycares where they lovingly knew her as “Grammy Connie.” In her later years she enjoyed going to the VFW with her husband, Raymond, and trips to Old Orchard Beach with her family. She loved birds of all kinds and most days you would find her outside in her backyard making sure all her birdfeeders were full! Connie’s greatest love for the last nine years was her dog, Queen-B. They had a bond that was inseparable, and Queen-B was by her side everyday (of course with the cutest outfits on). Connie had the biggest personality. She left a smile on everyone’s face who met her. She made friends everywhere she went. Her laughter was infectious, and she always made sure everyone felt loved. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jordan, husband Frank Margel, Sr.; son, Frank Margel, Jr.; mother, Geraldine Cain; brother, Donald and sister, Barbara. Connie is survived by her brothers Paul and John; her children Debbie Parson, Janice Brown, Susan Margel and Robert Margel. Connie also left behind grandchildren and great-grandchildren who proudly knew her as “Nana”. A celebration of life will be held in July. Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelters. Connie had an incredible love for all animals.

