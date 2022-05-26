MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – John P. Hughes, Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 12, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minn., where he had lived for the past 30 years.

Born in Portland, he was a son of John P. Hughes, Sr. and the late Helen (Keene) Hughes.

John is survived by his father and stepmother Maria Hughes of Cape Elizabeth; a sister, Anne Marie Swazey and her husband Everett of Buxton, stepsister, Julianne Sperber and her husband John of South Portland and stepbrother, Peter M. Feeney and his wife Sheri of South Portland. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view John’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

