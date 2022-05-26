BIDDEFORD – Raoul A. Lagarde Jr., 84, of Biddeford, passed away with his wife by his side on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 10, 1938, a son of Raoul and Anna (Rouillard) Lagarde. Raoul attended St. Joseph Grammar School and graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1956. He also went on to further his education at Southern Maine Community College and Andover College.

On Nov. 8, 1958, he married his wife, Doris C. DeSilva. They were married for 63 years.

Raoul served his country in the Coast Guard Reserves, active duty in the Air Force and also the Air Force Reserves.

Raoul was from the generation of hard work. He was employed as assistant manager and as manager of Sampson Supermarket and as produce manager for Zaharias IGA and Pond Cove IGA. In 2007, he retired from St. James School as facilities manager, a job he really looked forward to and enjoyed each day.

If Raoul was not working or spending time with his family, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and golfing. He also liked to travel and work in his vegetable garden. He also was a member of the St. Louis Alumni Association and volunteered for the Wounded Heroes Program of Maine.

He was predeceased by one son, Michael Lagarde in 2010 and by one daughter, Diane Parker in 2017.

He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Lagarde; two daughters, Debra Romprey and Cindy McGriff and husband Rick; and by nine grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Christopher, Amanda, Ainsley, Kyle, Alysha, Ashlyn and Alicyn; and five great-grandchildren, Colin, Elize, Madison, Penelope and Emersyn. He is also survived by one son-in-law, Edward Parker; one brother, Paul Lagarde and wife Janet, sister-in-law, Connie Chretien and husband Bernard; and by nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Raoul’s obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Raoul’s name to St. James School in Biddeford or to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

