ARUNDEL

11 a.m. Sunday. Veteran’s memorial at the town fire station on 468 Limerick Road. Observances include an invocation, reading of the honor roll, wreath-laying ceremony and “Taps.”

BATH

10:30 a.m. Monday. Parade starts at American Legion at 200 Congress Ave.

BERWICK

11 a.m. Monday. Parade begins at Berwick Town Hall/Sullivan Square. Participants will march to Berwick Veteran’s Memorial Park, where they will pause for a brief service. The parade then continues down Saw Mill Hill to the Somersworth-Berwick Bridge, where a brief ceremony will be conducted in memory of those lost at sea. It concludes at the starting point with a memorial service honoring area veterans who lost their lives in the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam.

BIDDEFORD-SACO

10 a.m. Monday. Parade proceeds from Main Street in Saco into Biddeford. The closing ceremony happens at Biddeford’s Veterans Memorial Park (corner of Alfred and Pool streets.)

BRUNSWICK-TOPSHAM

9 a.m. Monday. Parade proceeds from Topsham Town Hall into Brunswick. There will be an observance on the Brunswick-Topsham bridge at 9:30 a.m., followed by a decorated bikes parade at 9:45 a.m. The parade ends at the Brunswick Mall, where observances begin at 11 a.m.

CAPE ELIZABETH

9 a.m. Monday. The parade will start at the middle school parking lot, and continues along Scott Dyer Road to Ocean House Road (Route 77) to the village green. A brief ceremony and laying of the wreath will be held after the parade.

Advertisement

CUMBERLAND

8 a.m. Monday. Kids run at Greely High School followed by 5K Run and Remember race at 8:30 a.m. Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Mabel I. Wilson School and ends at the veterans’ monument in Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland Center, where a ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.

FALMOUTH

10 a.m. Monday. Parade proceeds from 65 Depot Road (Falmouth American Legion) to Pine Grove Park, where a ceremony will be held with performances by the Falmouth middle and high school bands and choruses.

JAY/LIVERMORE FALLS

The ceremony at each location will include color guard, wreath laying, prayers and rifle salute.

• 7 a.m. Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge (Route 4);

• 7:25 a.m. Livermore Brettuns War Memorial (Route 4, Federal Road and Church Street);

• 8 a.m. Leeds War Memorial. (Route 106 and Church Hill Road);

• 8:40 a.m. Fayette War Memorial. (Route 17, 2589 Main St.);

• 9:05 a.m. Livermore Falls Union Park. (Corner of Park and Unions streets);

• 9:20 a.m. Jay War Memorial (Chisolm Square).

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

1 p.m. Monday. The parade route starts on Saco Avenue, turns right on Old Orchard Street and right onto First Street and into Memorial Park, where a ceremony will be held.

OXFORD

10 a.m. Monday. Remembrance walk and ceremony. Groups meet at Oxford Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. at the Oxford Memorial before walking silently up Pine Street and entering the Oxford Cemetery from the back entrance for a ceremony conducted by the American Legion.

PORTLAND

2 p.m. Deering Center Memorial Day procession and commemoration, beginning at Longfellow School and proceeding along Stevens Avenue through Deering Center and into Evergreen Cemetery. The procession will feature the Deering VFW Post 6859 Color Guard, veterans, Patriot Fife & Drum, a riderless horse, children carrying flowers, Girl Scouts, and the Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band.

Advertisement

SABATTUS

11 a.m. Monday. Parade starts at the American Legion Post on Island Road and proceeds onto Main Street, Elm Street, Hemlock Street and Greene Street, ending at the veteran’s monument for additional services. Oak Hill Middle School Voices of Color will set up in the monument area.

SCARBOROUGH

10 a.m. Monday. Parade starts at Scarborough High School, turns onto Route 114 and then Route 1, past town offices to the Maine Veterans Home. Services will be held at the Legion Monument.

SOUTH PORTLAND

10:30 a.m. Monday. South Portland War Veterans Memorial Association hosts a parade from the Southern Maine Community College parking lot, down Broadway and ends at Mill Creek Park Veterans Monument for a brief service.

WELLS

9 a.m. Monday. March from Wells High School at 200 Sanford Road to Ocean View Cemetery on Route 1. Gold Star families and veterans are invited to participate in the parade and help honor the fallen.

WESTBROOK

10 a.m. Monday. Parade down Main Street, followed by a ceremony in Riverbank Park.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: