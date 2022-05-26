NEW HIRES

Philip Jean has been hired as the new chief executive for Scarborough retirement community Piper Shores. Jean replaces former CEO Jim Adamowicz, who recently retired after nine years with the nonprofit organization. Jean brings over 25 years of executive-level experience in health care and senior living administration. He previously served as executive director at Seabrook Village in New Jersey.

Christopher Hutchinson has joined Camden National Bank as senior vice president and corporate controller. Previously, Hutchinson served as the director of corporate accounting at Wex Inc.

Wex has appointed Jagtar Narula as chief financial officer. Narula joins the Portland payment technology firm from South Carolina-based 3D Systems Corp., where he also served as chief financial officer.

Eastern Maine Development Corp. has hired Amy Collinsworth as Katahdin region economic development director. Collinsworth was previously a project coordinator for General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works.

Randy Miller has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Miller, of Newcastle, received his real estate license in March. Prior to that, he was a car salesman for four decades. He was previously a president and owner of the Newcastle Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Viper. Under his leadership, the dealership received the Five Star Dealership Award, Dealer of Distinction Award, JD Power Certification, and the Business of the Year Award.

PROMOTIONS

Atlantic Federal Credit Union Insurance has announced the promotion of Stacey Chenevert to president and chief executive. Chenevert had served as senior vice president of retail at Atlantic Federal Credit Union for nine years. She was also an adviser to the insurance agency.

RETIREMENTS

Rick Knowlton is retiring as president of Maine Water Co. Knowlton joined what is now Maine Water as vice president of operations in 1993 and became company president in 2017. He leaves a strong legacy of building and maintaining drinking water infrastructure to serve customers. Mark Vannoy was named the new president. Prior to joining the company in 2019, Vannoy served on the Maine Public Utilities Commission, including four years as chair.

Sherry Tremblay, executive vice president of retail lending at Bath Savings, has announced she will retire after 35 years with the bank. Tremblay, of Brunswick, joined Bath Savings in 1987 as assistant vice president and manager in the Brunswick branch. She became vice president of branch administration and was promoted to senior vice president of mortgage lending in 1999.

Candice Rinaldi, who was promoted to senior vice president of retail lending in 2021, has assumed responsibility for mortgage lending in the Bath office. Rinaldi joined Bath Savings in 1993 and has held various management positions throughout her career.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Verrill attorney Elizabeth Connellan Smith has been elected to the board of governors of the College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers. Connellan Smith was inducted as a fellow into the college in 2014 and has remained a fellow since that time. Her election to the college’s board of governors will allow her to more actively shape education, policy and dialogue on topics relevant to all workers’ compensation stakeholders.

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Verrill has appointed Karen Hartford as chair of the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee. Hartford replaces Verrill partner Jacqueline Rider, who served as chair of the committee for the past 10 years.

Heather Thompson, owner of Thompson Johnson Woodworks; and Rachel Conly, of Rachel Conly Design; have joined with lead carpenter and “building science savant” Mark Pollard to launch Juniper Design+Build in Portland.

Optima Dermatology & Medical Aesthetics have opened a new practice located at 71 Route 1, Ste. J, in Scarborough. The practice will be led by board-certified dermatologist Daniel Cuozzo, who has provided dermatology care to patients for more than 25 years. Cuozzo has previously practiced in Delaware and New York.

Telecommunications firm Otelco announced it has rebranded as GoNetspeed. Richard Clark, president and chief executive of Otelco, will continue to serve as CEO of GoNetspeed, which is based in New Gloucester.

