WATERVILLE — Federal authorities have announced a $5,000 reward for information on the theft of more than a dozen firearms from a downtown pawn shop.

The Boston field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently announced the reward. The theft occurred just before 3 a.m. April 10 when two people in masks smashed glass on the door to J.R.’s Trading and Pawn and entered the building, according to an ATF news release. The pair then smashed a glass display case with a hammer and stole 14 handguns.

JR’s Trading & Pawn is located at the corner of Elm and Center streets and is a federally licensed firearms dealer. A man who answered the phone Thursday at the store declined to comment on the incident. Two images taken from surveillance video were included in the news release and appear to show the pair wearing hoodies as they gathered the guns from the case.

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing and he’s hopeful the reward will prompt further information on the burglary.

“We’re hoping this provides some leads or someone recognizes the people in the video and gives us a call, that would be very much appreciated,” Massey said. “We are very concerned that we have 14 handguns out there on the street that could be used in crimes.”

The reward is being offered jointly by ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the gun industry. Each organization is contributing $2,500 toward the reward for information resulting in the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

This is part of a national initiative between the two organizations, in which the foundation matches ATF rewards for cases involving thefts from federally licensed firearms dealers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterville police at 207-680-4708 or email [email protected], or contact ATF at 888-283-8477 or email [email protected] Tips can also be sent anonymously through the reportit app, using Boston Field Division as the location.

