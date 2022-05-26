Cody Bowker homered twice and Thornton Academy broke open a close game with six runs in the fourth inning, pulling away for a 10-3 win over Marshwood in a Class A South baseball game Thursday in Saco.

It’s the 10th consecutive victory for Thornton (13-1), the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine baseball poll.

Bowker, Christian Schaffer, Brayden Williams and John Rohner all drove in two runs.

Liam Tiernan, Ben Garrepy and Andrew Gray had two hits apiece for Marshwood (6-7-1).

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, WINDHAM 0: Michael Baccari and Alex Leupold combined on a one-hitter as the Red Riots (11-2) shut out the Eagles (1-13) in a five-inning game in Windham.

Alex Domingos hit a two-run double and Richard Gilboy finished with a single, two RBI and two walks.

Advertisement

Baccari allowed Windham’s only hit and walked one in four innings.

SANFORD 8, NOBLE 5: Justin Gould and Alex Sevigny each drove in two runs and the Spartans (8-5) scored three runs in the seventh inning to secure a win over the Knights (7-8) in North Berwick.

Ben Gill had two hits and scored twice for Sanford, which took a 5-0 lead in the second inning but needed some insurance in the seventh after Noble cut the deficit to 5-4.

Devin Place led Noble with three hits. Maison Mathews had two RBI.

GORHAM 9, PORTLAND 8: Quinn Dillon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, capping a three-run rally as the Rams (9-5) beat the Bulldogs (8-5-1) in Gorham.

Josh Polchies tied it at 8 with an RBI single.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs got four runs in the top of the seventh. Henry Bibeau broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run single.

Caleb Hendrix tripled and Nathan Finck hit a two-run single during a four-run first for Gorham, which went ahead 6-1 with two more runs in the second.

Portland answered with three in the fourth. Colby Winship drove in two with a single.

LISBON 10, BOOTHBAY 0: Levi Tibbetts drove in three runs as the Greyhounds (14-0) stayed undefeated with a six-inning win over the Seahawks (1-12) in Lisbon Falls.

Mason Booker got two of Lisbon’s seven hits.

Jimmy Fitzsimmons struck out six in four innings before Jack Ramich came in to pitch the final two innings for the Greyhounds.

Advertisement

SOFTBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 17, WELLS 1: Sophia Chung went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI as the Capers (9-5) beat the Warriors (5-9) in five innings at Cape Elizabeth.

Kathryne Clay pitched a one-hitter, striking out five and walking two. Dana Schwartz also had a triple and two singles and finished with two RBI. Rylie McIntyre drove in two runs with two hits.

NOBLE 13, BONNY EAGLE 3: Winning pitcher Kiersten Davis drove in two runs, and Maddy Romano laced a two-run triple as the Knights (7-6) beat the Scots (5-9) in Standish.

Maren Robinson and Lexi Volinsky each collected three hits for Noble.

Allie Doughty, Serena Greene and Annabella McClure had two hits for Bonny Eagle.

Advertisement

PORTLAND 7, WESTBROOK 0: Sadie Armstrong struck out nine and allowed only one hit as the Bulldogs (9-4) shut out the Blue Blazes (3-11) in Westbrook.

Hannah Hawkes hit a triple and a single for Portland, which broke the game open with four runs in the seventh. Halle Chase and Ruby Chase also had two hits.

Naveah Landry got the only hit for Westbrook.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

MT. ARARAT 9, EDWARD LITTLE 6: Kaiden Getchell led the Eagles (8-3) with five goals in a win over the Red Eddies (2-9) in Auburn.

Zander Kirk added two goals.

Advertisement

Edward Little was paced by Wesley Clements with five goals. Tyler Smith also scored.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MASSABESIC 15, BONNY EAGLE 1: Lydia Desrochers scored seven goals as the Mustangs (10-1) blew past the Scots (2-9) in Standish.

Emma Scully put in three goals, Micaela Jacobs added two, and Emily Jacobs, MacKenzie Nason and Dina Zemke each scored once.

Elizabeth Forestiere got Bonny Eagle’s goal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »