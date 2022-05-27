The company behind a controversial plan to build an industrial-scale salmon farm in Frenchman Bay is taking its case to court after the Maine Department of Marine Resources terminated its lease application last month.

American Aquafarms filed an appeal in Cumberland County Superior Court last week. The Portland company, funded by Norwegian investors, was proposing to raise 66 million pounds of Atlantic salmon annually at two closed, 15-pen sites in Frenchman Bay, between Bar Harbor and Gouldsboro, with each pen encompassing 60 acres. The company also proposed operating a fish processing plant in Gouldsboro.

The state’s marine regulatory body terminated the application last month. There were two major issues with it, said Jeff Nichols, department spokesperson.

First, the company failed to find a proper source for its fish eggs, according to Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the department. The hatchery listed in the application, AquaBounty in Newfoundland, is not on Maine’s list of qualified egg sources.

American Aquafarms also failed to show that the proposed hatchery satisfied genetic requirements mandated by state law, Keliher said.

“They were unable to provide the required information about fish health and genetics,” Nichols has said previously.

The department notified American Aquafarms in September that the two issues needed to be addressed, he said.

After giving the company eight months to come up with an acceptable solution, Keliher decided to terminate the lease application, which would have granted the company permission to raise salmon at the two sites for 20 years.

The department stands behind its decision to terminate the application, Nichols said in a statement Friday.

“That decision was based in regulation and law designed to protect the marine environment. American Aquafarms’ failure to demonstrate that its proposed source of salmon could meet criteria in regulation for a ‘Qualified Source Hatchery’ and to provide documentation demonstrating that the proposed source of salmon could meet genetic requirements in (state law) was a major omission that compelled our decision,” he said.

American Aquafarms did not respond immediately to an interview request Friday.

