Tiernan Lathrop fueled the offense with nine goals as Cape Elizabeth cruised to a 15-5 win over South Portland in a Class A South boys’ lacrosse match in Cape Elizabeth.

The Capers (9-2), ranked No. 2 in the Varsity Maine poll, broke a 1-1 tie with a 5-0 run in the second quarter against the third-ranked Red Riots (8-2).

Keegan Lathrop added three goals, Sam Cochran chipped in with a pair and Quinn Gordon also scored for Cape.

Beckett Mehlhorn led South Portland with two goals. Lucas Mehlhorn, Cullen Adams and Brady Demers were the other goal scorers.

BASEBALL

KENNEBUNK 5, WESTBROOK 0: Quinn MacDonald allowed only two hits and struck out 14 to lead the Rams (7-7-1) to a win over the Blue Blazes (8-5-1) in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk struck early with four runs scored in the first, aided by RBI singles from Hayden Furber and MacDonald.

Landon Schwartzman, James DiGiovanni and David York chipping in with two hits apiece.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 1: Kenny Carlisle allowed just two hits over six innings and Nick Swain pitched a hitless seventh as the Red Riots (12-2) beat the Mustangs (2-13) in South Portland.

Finn O’Connell went 2 for 3 for South Portland, which got single runs in the first and second innings, then added an insurance run in the sixth after Massabesic cut its deficit to 2-1 in the top half.

Dylan Gilpatric hit a double for Massabesic.

MORSE 14, GARDINER 0: Calin Gould allowed only three hits, and the Shipbuilders (6-9) scored five runs in the first inning and nine in the third to beat the Tigers (2-13) in a five-inning game at Gardiner.

Gavin Baillargeon tripled and drove in three runs. Gabe Morrison had two hits and two RBI.

Chase Kelly got two of Gardiner’s three hits.

POLAND 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Mitchell Bean hit a triple and two singles to lead the Knights (9-6) to a win over the Patriots (4-11) in Poland.

Matt Sweeney and Anthony Prescott each had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, LAKE REGION 2: The Capers (9-6) grabbed a 3-2 lead on an RBI single by Colin Smith in the third inning and pulled away from the Lakers (4-12) at Cape Elizabeth.

Cape Elizabeth added two runs in the fifth, then tacked on three in the sixth on run-scoring triples from Charlie Song and Owen Tighe and an RBI double from Smith.

Brock Gibbons and Jacob Smith had two hits apiece for Lake Region.

WINDHAM 9, BIDDEFORD 7: Login Desrochers hit four doubles and scored three runs, and Erik Bowen drove in three runs as the Eagles (2-13) beat the Tigers (2-13) in Biddeford.

Brady Harvie, the winning pitcher, helped the offense with three hits.

Kyle Benson and Josiah Aranovitch each had two hits and Chase Magnant drove in two runs for Biddeford.

GORHAM 10, NOBLE 0: Kyle Skolfield struck out nine while allowing four hits and no walks as the Rams (9-5) handled the Knights (7-8) in five innings at Gorham.

Brady Wintle had three hits for Gorham, which led 4-0 after two innings, then put it away with a six-run third.

BELFAST 6, OCEANSIDE 4: The Lions (4-11) took the lead in the top of the seventh on Keegan McGowan’s RBI single and Curtis Littlefield’s sacrifice fly as they beat the Mariners (6-9) in Rockland.

McGowan finished with two hits, as did Bobby Banks, who had a double and single.

Alex Bartlett, Connor Calderwood, Gil Stewart and Duncan Oakes-Nelson all had two hits for Oceanside.

