Ellie Sullivan pitched a one-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts, and Brunswick scored all its runs in the sixth inning to defeat Skowhegan, 5-0, in a Class A North softball showdown Friday in Brunswick.

Entering the sixth, Sullivan and Sierra Carey of Skowhegan had dueling no-hitters. But three walks – two intentional after the leadoff hitter reached third on a two-base sacrifice – set the stage for Sophia Morin’s two-run single. Riley McAllister added a two-run single.

Sullivan lost her no-hitter on Riley Fitzpatrick’s double in the seventh.

Brunswick, ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine poll, improved to 14-1. Third-ranked Skowhegan is 13-2.

WINDHAM 7, PORTLAND 0: Brooke Gerry pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and had two hits and three runs scored as the Eagles (12-2) handled the Bulldogs (9-5) in Portland.

Ella Wilcox, Stella Jarvais and Jaydn Kimball also notched two hits. Wilcox and Kimball each had two RBI.

Advertisement

Hannah Hawkes singled in the third inning for Portland.

NOBLE 2, BIDDEFORD 1: Kiersten Davis took a shutout in the seventh inning, and the Knights (8-6) scored two early runs and held off the Tigers (12-2) at North Berwick.

Noble took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Lexi Volinsky in the first inning. Molly Druge added an RBI single in the second.

Maddy Romano hit a single and a double for Noble.

Biddeford’s Laura Perreault was 2 for 4.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, LAKE REGION 2: Kat Callahan and Abigail Scifres hit RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning that carried the Capers (10-5) to a win over the Lakers (10-6) at Cape Elizabeth.

Advertisement

Cape pitcher Kathryne Clay allowed only two hits. Callahan got two of her team’s three hits against Melissa Mayo, who struck out seven and recorded both hits for Lake Region.

SCARBOROUGH 11, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Calynn Gendreau belted a pair of run-scoring doubles and finished with four RBI as the Red Storm (11-3) downed the Golden Trojans (6-8) in six innings at Scarborough.

AJ Swett’s RBI triple highlighted a four-run sixth that ended the game via the mercy rule. Winning pitcher Natalie Moynihan and Gabrielle Giftos each had two hits for Scarborough.

Thornton’s Jessica Dow hit a double.

KENNEBUNK 11, DEERING 1: Maddie Pike had three hits and Julia Pike added two to help Kennebunk (13-2) pull away from visiting Deering (1-13) in a five-inning game.

Skylar Holder also had two hits for Kennebunk, which opened a 10-1 lead through three innings, then ended the game with a run in the fifth.

Advertisement

MESSALONSKEE 11, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Morgan Wills pitched a one-hitter to lead the Eagles (4-11) to a win over the Windjammers (3-10) in Oakland.

Jordan Lambert and Maddi Wilson each had two doubles for Messalonskee, and Elise McDonald hit three singles. Kyra Cummings and Wilson drove in two runs apiece.

LACROSSE

LINCOLN ACADEMY 18, WINSLOW 8: Mariam DeLisle recorded seven goals for the Eagles (8-4) in a win over the Black Raiders (3-8) at Newcastle.

Marley LeBel added five goals and three assists. Skyler Houghton and Abby Kopp chipped in with two goals apiece, and Lucy Fowler and Marguerita Fairfield also scored.

Sage Clukey tallied four goals for Winslow.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous