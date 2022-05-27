Please join me in voting for outstanding candidates Ben Grant and Sarah Lentz for the at-large seats on the Portland Board of Public Education on June 14. They both have kids in Portland Public Schools, and they both offer thoughtful, engaged perspectives on continuing our work on equity and achievement. Crucially, they are the only two progressive candidates in the race – and there are two open at-large seats.

Let’s keep our school board reflecting who we are as parents and Portland residents. Please don’t forget to vote – and if you have a few spare moments or dollars, you can find information online on how to help (benjaminkgrant.com/ and sarahlentzforportland.com/).

Annie Antonacos

Portland

