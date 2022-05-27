It’s with great ease that I endorse the Hon. Tom Tyler for House District 106, serving part of Windham. Experience matters in serving Windham’s people in Augusta. With this comes the ability to build fruitful relationships with stakeholders and lawmakers; steward legislation through a difficult process, and fully understand the implications of policy prior to making often difficult decisions.
Tyler has previously served in the Maine House of Representatives, which will make him effective from the start. He is also the current president of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, which is an organization that advocates for long-standing Maine traditions like hunting and fishing, along with the responsible and constitutional ownership of firearms.
Tyler has served Windham well in the past and will continue to do so if he goes back. Please vote for Tom Tyler in the June 14 Republican primary.
Patrick Corey
Republican state representative
Windham
