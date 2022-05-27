BRUNSWICK – Ellie Sullivan pitched a one-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts as the Brunswick softball team beat Skowhegan 5-0 on Friday.

The Dragons improve to 14-1.

Entering the sixth, Sullivan and Sierra Carey of Skowhegan (13-2) had dueling no-hitters. But three walks – two intentional after the leadoff hitter reached third on a two-base sacrifice – set the stage for Sophia Morin’s two-run single. Riley McAllister added a two-run single.

Sullivan lost her no-hitter on Riley Fitzpatrick’s double in the seventh.

WINTHROP 4, LISBON 3: Shortstop Maddie Perkins drove in two runs with a triple in the third inning, then gunned down the potential tying run in the top of the seventh to preserve the Ramblers’ (8-7) win over the Greyhounds (5-10) in Winthrop.

Lisbon cut the deficit to 4-3 with one run in the top of the seventh, but Winthrop center fielder Ella Rice fielded a hit and threw the ball to Perkins, who then fired it to catcher Lydia Rice in time to get the third out at home plate and end the game.

Perkins also had a single for the Ramblers, and Lydia Rice smacked a double. Lauryn Wood earned the win, scattering seven hits.

BASEBALL

MORSE 14, GARDINER 0: Calin Gould allowed only three hits, and the Shipbuilders (6-9) scored five runs in the first inning and nine in the third to beat the Tigers (2-13) in a five-inning game at Gardiner.

Gavin Baillargeon tripled and drove in three runs. Gabe Morrison had two hits and two RBI.

Chase Kelly got two of Gardiner’s three hits.

