BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The Rhode Island farmhouse where the paranormal happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” occurred has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.

The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.

“This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC told The Boston Globe. “It’s not a real-estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.”

Nuñez and the couple that sold the home — Cory and Jennifer Heinzen of Mexico, Maine — jointly announced the sale on Facebook Live. The Heinzens listed the home for sale in 2021 for $1.2 million.

Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume, and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

The movie wasn’t filmed at the home, but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

The Heinzens, who described themselves as paranormal investigators, bought the house in 2019 for $439,000. They hosted events at the site and rented rooms overnight for people eager for a scare.

“We had doors opening, footsteps and knocks,” Cory Heinzen said in July 2019. “I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, (but) it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”

Before that, the previous owners didn’t complain about ghosts, but about fans of the movie who showed up at all hours and trespassed on the property.

Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.

“I don’t believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me,” she said. “I look forward to experiencing things.”

